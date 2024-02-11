Jindal inks pact with MSME Tech Centre

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a bid to strengthen India’s defence and aerospace manufacturing, Jindal Stainless on Saturday, inked an agreement with the MSME Technology Centre in Visakhapatnam for manufacturing value-added products for the missile and satellite launch vehicle segments. MSME Technology Centre is a premium skill development centre established through the Union Ministry of MSME under the auspices of World Bank.

The aim of the MoU is to capitalise on Jindal Stainless’ expertise in strategic material supply and the manufacturing capabilities of the MSME Technology Centre. It is also aimed at encouraging and supporting the local MSMEs by partnering with them for the production orders. The products will find application in various components, such as motor casings, missile wings, missile launcher structures and rocket motor boosters.

The collaboration will significantly enhance the manufacturing of essential components and sub-assemblies crucial for the development of equipment across defence, aerospace, and other industries.