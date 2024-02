GUNTUR: A 17-year-old died and 21 people fell ill in Guntur city on Saturday reportedly after drinking contaminated water. While 17 are from Sarada and Srinagar Colonies in the city, the remaining four are from various parts of the district.

According to information reaching here, the patients, presenting symptoms of diarrhoea, were shifted to the local Urban Primary Healthcare Centre and Government General Hospital. It has been learnt that P Padma, a native of Sarada Colony, suddenly fell sick and died on Saturday morning.

Soon after receiving the information, officials of the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) rushed to the spot and enquired about the situation. Following the instructions of civic chief Kirthi Chekuri, a medical camp was set up in the two severely-affected areas. According to officials, health condition of 19 people is stable.

Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, Deputy Mayor Vajra Babu, District collector M Venugopal Reddy and GMC chief Kirthi Chekuri visited the patients at the GGH and enquired about the situation. The Collector directed officials to supply water through tankers in the affected areas till the cause is identified.