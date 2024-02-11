Seven infants fall ill after antibiotic injection at GGH in Krishna district

District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr G Geeta Bai assured that proper care will be provided to the children. The hospital superintendent has been instructed to investigate the incident to find what triggered the side-effects in the children and submit a report to prevent future incidents, she said.

The health officer added that the seven children — Ayanshi, Yoshita, Naga Manikanta, Mohammed Rehan, Gayathri, Varshita, and Parthu — will be discharged on Sunday.

Meanwhile, TDP politburo member Kollu Ravindra criticised the YSRC government and alleged that the children fell sick due to the “substandard medicine” provided to them at the hospital.

Stating that the medicine was distributed by Sai Pharmaceuticals, he demanded the government to blacklist the firm. Further, he accused YSRC MLA Perni Nani of directing patients to scanning centres owned by his acquaintances.