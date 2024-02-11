Sharmila announces Congress nominee for Paderu Assembly constituency

Terming the TDP and YSRC two sides of the same coin, the APCC chief said, “There is no need for those parties, which are not with the people.” Asserting that the Congress is the true champion of people, especially tribals, she said her father YS Rajasekhara Reddy gave pattas for lakhs of acres of Podu lands during his tenure as the Chief Minister. “It was his regime that strove for the tribal sub-plan,” she said.

The APCC chief said the basic infrastructure in tribal areas of the State is that of YSR regime and no efforts have been made to upgrade it.

“Now, tribals are facing severe hardship to due to lack of proper road connectivity for their basic needs,” she said and promised that the Congress will implement GO 3 which ensures their rights. Earlier, she held Rachabanda in Narsipatnam.