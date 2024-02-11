TDP leader Lokesh to address meet in Srikakulam

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday received a grand welcome from TDP cadre at Visakhapatnam airport when he arrived to launch his Sankharavam campaign from Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district on Sunday. Later, Lokesh left for Ichchapuram by road from the airport.
Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements have been made under the aegis of TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu for the first Sankharavam meeting in Ichchapuram, which is scheduled to commence at 10.30 am. TDP activists from across Uttarandhra have reached Ichchapuram to participate in the meeting.
Ex-Council chairman deplores raid on Narayana’s house
Former chairman of Legislative Council MA Shariff on Saturday condemned the police raid on former minister P Narayana’s house in Nellore.
The senior TDP leader said the raid clearly reflected the personal animosity of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy against Narayana and his vendetta politics. “It is really atrocious that a team of 100 police personnel, led by five DSPs and eight inspectors, took part in the raid without the permission of the court,” he said.