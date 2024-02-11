YSRC govt deprived youth of jobs: Andhra BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing her broadside against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari alleged that it denied employment opportunities to the youth with its faulty policies.

Participating in the Palleku Podam programme of the BJP in Kaja village of Muvva mandal in Krishna district on Saturday, she said the mega DSC had not been conducted so far despite Jagan’s election promise.