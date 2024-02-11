YSRC govt deprived youth of jobs: Andhra BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing her broadside against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari alleged that it denied employment opportunities to the youth with its faulty policies.
Participating in the Palleku Podam programme of the BJP in Kaja village of Muvva mandal in Krishna district on Saturday, she said the mega DSC had not been conducted so far despite Jagan’s election promise.
“The Andhra Pradesh government is surviving only on Central funds,” she reiterated.
She pointed out that the YSRC government was charging an electricity tariff of Rs 6 per unit from aquaculture units ignoring the promise of subsidised power at Rs 1.5 per unit.
“If there is any party that stood true to its election promises, it is the BJP. As promised Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided eight lakh jobs. It is he who brought BEL to Nimmakuru and sanctioned a medical college for the Krishna district,” she asserted and urged the people to bless the BJP in the ensuing elections.