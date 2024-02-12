Anantapur cyclist wins two medals in 67th National School Games

VIJAYAWADA: An 18-year-old cyclist from Uravakonda in Anantapur district, K Suresh Babu bagged two medals including a gold and a bronze in the 67th National School Games held in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Suresh Babu won gold in time trial and bronze in individual pursuit events in the Cycling Championship as part of the school games.

While appreciating Suresh Babu, Andhra Pradesh cycling team coaches, MV Satya Prasad and T Sri Latha awarded a cash prize of Rs 5,000 to him. Coach MV Satya Prasad said that 26 cyclists across the country participated in the Cycling event. The Andhra Pradesh State girl’s team took part in the School Games Federation of India’s (SGFI) cycling track event, he added.