Andhra Pradesh: Rise in footfall in eco-sensitive areas poses threat to biodiversity and wildlife

VISAKHAPATNAM: In recent years, adventure tourism to unexplored locales, including remote hills and forests, has become increasingly popular among travellers. However, this surge in exploration comes with a concerning downside. While these journeys offer excitement and discovery, they also pose a risk to both biodiversity and native wildlife.

The human footprint, evident in the form of litter and waste, not only disrupts the delicate balance of these ecosystems but also sparks conflicts between visitors and the wildlife inhabiting these areas. Several hill stations, such as Paderu, Gudisa, and segments of the Nallamalla forest region in Andhra Pradesh, have been compelled to shut their doors temporarily to address the mounting debris issue.

Yet, the question remains: Is this closure truly the solution for combating debris and safeguarding these natural havens? No. Addressing mounting concerns over the environmental impact of tourism in ecologically sensitive areas, Shanti Priya Pandey, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), emphasised the need for collaborative efforts between local authorities and tourists to mitigate the growing threat of plastic pollution.