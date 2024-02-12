Bogus voting probe: Four police officials suspended

TIRUPATI: Four police officials have been suspended on charges of lackadaisical investigation into the complaints of large-scale irregularities in voter enrolment during the high-stakes Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election held in 2021.

This comes close on the heels of suspension of Annamayya district collector PS Girisha, who was Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner at the time of the by-election, MEPMA assistant director Chandramouleeswara Reddy, the then deputy commissioner of MCT as per the directives of the Election Commission of India. The police officials have been suspended over allegations of shoddy investigation aimed at coverup despite availability of evidence like duplicate voter cards.