Construction of new ghat road begins at Kondaveedu Fort

GUNTUR: Day two of Kondaveedu Fort Fest drew huge crowds from across the district on Sunday. Various cultural events including live music by playback singers and comedy shows marked the celebrations on the second day of the Fort Fest.

With an aim to promote Kondaveedu Fort as a tourist destination, Palnadu district administration launched adventure sports and organised the Fort Fest. The laser light show, and fire crackers show stood out among the day-two events.

State Health Minister Vidadala Rajini and the district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti launched the construction works of ghat road with Rs 5 crore from Kondaveedu Fort to the guest house in the region.

On this occasion, the minister said that the Kondaveedu Fort has rich historical value and was developed under the Nagaravanam project to facilitate the tourists.