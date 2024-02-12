Don’t sling mud on me, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy warns rivals

ONGOLE: Former minister and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday said he had sacrificed his political career for the sake of achieving his sole aim of providing houses to 25,000 poor people in Ongole City.

“I will go to any extent for getting funds for the land acquisition and get the required funds for the construction of houses. I will distribute land pattas to all the eligible beneficiaries before the Assembly elections,’’ he asserted. The former minister participated in a series of programmes in the city on Sunday.

Refuting the allegations in a section of media, he said the entire work in regard to the house sites is going on in a transparent and corrupt-free manner. “If there is proof that I took a single rupee for this mega housing scheme from any contractor or indulged in corruption in any manner, you may punish me in any manner,’’ he averred and warned those who indulged in smear campaign against him of severe action.