In Chittoor, many types of megalithic burials identified: Minister G Kishan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Department of Archaeology and Museums has identified many types of megalithic burials, including stone circles, cairns, dolmen, menhir dolmenoids, anthropomorphic, cist burials etc., mostly in Madanapalli, Punganur, Vayalpadu, S Kota, Kuppam, Pileru, Palamaner mandals of Chittoor district, said Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy.

Kishan Reddy gave the reply to a question raised by YSRC MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy in the Rajya Sabha recently.

Prabhakar Reddy sought to know whether the Centre is aware of the anthropomorphic burial sites marked by representation of human form above the megalithic burials in Mallayyagaripalle between Chandragiri and Dornakambala near Tirupati and the efforts made by the Centre to protect their heritage.