Lokesh blows poll bugle, promises 20 lakh jobs, dole to unemployed

SRIKAKULAM: Blowing the poll bugle from Srikakulam district on Sunday, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh emphasised that the ‘Super 6’ schemes announced by party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan should reach every doorstep.

Lokesh commenced his ‘Sankharavam’ campaign from Ichchapuram, and held three meetings on the first day.

He asserted that the TDP-JSP government will create 20 lakh jobs for the youth. “Until job opportunities arise, we assure that unemployed youth will receive a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000,’’ he said.

Lokesh further said under the ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ scheme, the TDP-JSP government will provide Rs 15,000 per year to every school-going child and Rs 20,000 to each farmer under the ‘Annadata’ scheme per annum. “We will also provide three free gas cylinders per year to every household under the Deepam scheme,’’ he promised.