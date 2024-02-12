Lokesh blows poll bugle, promises 20 lakh jobs, dole to unemployed

SRIKAKULAM: Blowing the poll bugle from Srikakulam district on Sunday, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh emphasised that the ‘Super 6’ schemes announced by party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan should reach every doorstep.
Lokesh commenced his ‘Sankharavam’ campaign from Ichchapuram, and held three meetings on the first day.
He asserted that the TDP-JSP government will create 20 lakh jobs for the youth. “Until job opportunities arise, we assure that unemployed youth will receive a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000,’’ he said.
Lokesh further said under the ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ scheme, the TDP-JSP government will provide Rs 15,000 per year to every school-going child and Rs 20,000 to each farmer under the ‘Annadata’ scheme per annum. “We will also provide three free gas cylinders per year to every household under the Deepam scheme,’’ he promised.
“Further, our government will also provide Rs 1,500 per month to women aged between 18 and 59 through the ‘Adabidda Nidhi’ and ensure free travel for women in RTC buses. Every household will be providing purified drinking water.”
Alleging neglect of Uttarandhra region by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, Lokesh accused it of failing to allocate the necessary land for establishing the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone. He also accused the YSRC government of attempting to grab the lands of Vizag Steel Plant by privatising the unit. “Wait for two months and the TDP will form the government. Our government will buy the steel plant, if needed, and save the employees,’’ he said.
Addressing the people at Ichchapuram, Palasa and Tekkali, Lokesh alleged that Jagan failed to develop the State. “The YSRC leaders have looted the State through sand, land, mines and liquor mafia. Jagan has turned Visakhapatnam into a ganja capital instead of developing the IT sector in the Port City,’’ he alleged.
Lokesh said Jagan promised to fill 30,000 vacant teacher posts by holding a mega DSC before the 2019 elections, but now a notification was issued for recruitment of only 6,000 teachers just two months before the elections.