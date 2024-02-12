Our efforts helped clinch top rank in Swachh campaign: VMC Chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has consistently ranked in the top five for the past few years in Swachh Survekshan. As part of our efforts, we have streamlined vehicle operations and door-to-door garbage collection.

Approximately 80% of garbage collection is mechanised, except for a few areas where vehicle access is not possible due to narrow roads,” stated VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar in an interview with K Kalyan Krishna Kumar regarding the city’s development across various domains.

Could you elaborate on the bioremediation efforts at the dumping yard?

Bioremediation was conducted, and now the space is being used productively. Specialised processing plants handle various waste types, transforming the dumping yard into an Integrated Solid Waste Management Centre.

What is the role of Information Park & Iconic Park?

The Information Park features an experience centre to raise public awareness about sanitation. The Iconic Park, which is a visionary project poised to transform a previously underutilised dump yard into a hub of recreation for the locals.

What are the engineering-related development works undertaken?

The command control centre has been upgraded for monitoring of canal works. Canal redevelopment includes beautification efforts such as parks and community centres. Drainage of water into pure water canals has been minimised, with serious drains redirected or closed.

What is the progress of boating plans?

Boating plans in city canals are pending acceptance from irrigation authorities. Sports events are permitted during high water levels, and there’s interest from the SDRF commandant to utilise SDRF boats in the canals.

What about the retaining wall project alongside Krishna River.

The project is being completed in three phases, with safety measures and amenities like a riverside walking track and park incorporated.