Our efforts helped clinch top rank in Swachh campaign: VMC Chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar
The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has consistently ranked in the top five for the past few years in Swachh Survekshan. As part of our efforts, we have streamlined vehicle operations and door-to-door garbage collection.
Approximately 80% of garbage collection is mechanised, except for a few areas where vehicle access is not possible due to narrow roads,” stated VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar in an interview with K Kalyan Krishna Kumar regarding the city’s development across various domains.
Could you elaborate on the bioremediation efforts at the dumping yard?
Bioremediation was conducted, and now the space is being used productively. Specialised processing plants handle various waste types, transforming the dumping yard into an Integrated Solid Waste Management Centre.
What is the role of Information Park & Iconic Park?
The Information Park features an experience centre to raise public awareness about sanitation. The Iconic Park, which is a visionary project poised to transform a previously underutilised dump yard into a hub of recreation for the locals.
What are the engineering-related development works undertaken?
The command control centre has been upgraded for monitoring of canal works. Canal redevelopment includes beautification efforts such as parks and community centres. Drainage of water into pure water canals has been minimised, with serious drains redirected or closed.
What is the progress of boating plans?
Boating plans in city canals are pending acceptance from irrigation authorities. Sports events are permitted during high water levels, and there’s interest from the SDRF commandant to utilise SDRF boats in the canals.
What about the retaining wall project alongside Krishna River.
The project is being completed in three phases, with safety measures and amenities like a riverside walking track and park incorporated.
How is VMC addressing air pollution concerns?
A survey conducted by IIT Tirupati teams identified that the air pollution in the city was from vehicular dust. Hence we focus on reducing PM 10 levels. Measures include road improvements, intensive plantation, installation of several water fountains, and managing construc-tion.
What initiatives are taken to achieve 100% underground drainage (UGD)?
Plans include reducing UGD connection fees to encourage public uptake from thousands of rupees to just Rs 50, leading to significant progress in UGD connections.
There are allegations that roads are being dug up for UGDs and abandoned. Why aren’t they fixed?
Any road dug for any purpose should be filled and left for two weeks as it takes time for the soil to settle. Afterwards, we proceed with restoration, which generally takes 15 days to a month. We will restore all of them as part of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT)
Can you provide details about the upgradation of water plants and STPs?
Grants of Rs 275 crore have been allocated for the upgradation of water plants and sewage treatment plants (STPs). Currently, we have nine Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with a capacity of 150 MLD (Million Liters per Day). We are upgrading them to 180 MLD capacity.
How much pending funds are expected to be received from the State government?
The government funding of Rs 150 crore has almost been received, with only one to Rs 2 crore pending.
What steps are taken to address drinking water concerns and water meters?
Presently, we are supplying 180 MLD of water to the city. To address the increasing demand, we aim to augment it by another 20 MLD for the needs of the Vambay colony and Ajith Singh Nagar under the 15th financial corporation, which is yet to start. We are not fixing any water metre to supply 24-hour drinking water.
How do you plan to increase revenue generation for VMC?
Revenue generation has seen growth trends, especially with unassessed properties. Increased revenue is observed in areas like plan permissions. The government’s interest viewer initiative helped us collect an extra Rs 70 crore before last year. We encourage the public to understand that their taxes contribute to city development and that their taxes are at work.
What are the other major developments undertaken in the city?
Education infrastructure developed with the modernisation of high schools and the construction of additional classrooms. The construction of the RUB at Madhura Nagar is nearing completion. Additionally, there is a proposal for the construction of seven bridges in the city.