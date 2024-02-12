Andhra Pradesh

Roja looted sand, government lands in Nagari, alleges Sharmila

Recalling Roja’s comments against YSR, when she was in TDP, the APCC president said RK Roja has no moral right to utter the word YSR.
APCC president YS Sharmila takes part in a rally in Nagari on Sunday.
VIJAYAWADA: APCC chief YS Sharmila lashed out at Minister for Tourism and Sports RK Roja and her family for looting the Nagari constituency.

Addressing a public meeting in Nagari of Chittoor district on Sunday evening, which concludes a series of meetings, as part of election canvassing she took up from Bapatla last week, Sharmila said ‘Jabardast’ Roja has looted the region in a ‘Jabardast’ manner.

“They loot sand, clay, gravel, government lands, exhort people in the name of their own tax. She is now corruption queen,” Sharmila criticised. Recalling Roja’s comments against YSR, when she was in TDP, the APCC president said RK Roja has no moral right to utter the word YSR.

“Let me tell you, I have not ended YSRTP, but merged it with Congress, which was my father’s party. As long as Congress is there, YSRTP is also alive. I came to my maternal house to ensure that Andhra gets special category status, which is only possible with Congress,” the APCC chief reiterated.

