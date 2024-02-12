Roja looted sand, government lands in Nagari, alleges Sharmila

VIJAYAWADA: APCC chief YS Sharmila lashed out at Minister for Tourism and Sports RK Roja and her family for looting the Nagari constituency.

Addressing a public meeting in Nagari of Chittoor district on Sunday evening, which concludes a series of meetings, as part of election canvassing she took up from Bapatla last week, Sharmila said ‘Jabardast’ Roja has looted the region in a ‘Jabardast’ manner.

“They loot sand, clay, gravel, government lands, exhort people in the name of their own tax. She is now corruption queen,” Sharmila criticised. Recalling Roja’s comments against YSR, when she was in TDP, the APCC president said RK Roja has no moral right to utter the word YSR.