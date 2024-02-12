Seediri Appalaraju refutes Lokesh’s ganja capital charge, blames TDP for menace

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong exception to the remarks of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh that Uttarandhra had become ganja capital in the YSRC government, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Seediri Appalaraju said it were TDP leaders, who were the real culprits for it.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, he alleged that TDP leaders like Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Bandaru Satyanarayana and son of Ch Ayyanna Patrudu were involved in ganja smuggling. “It is our government, which has controlled the menace and eradicated it through Operation Parivartan. The TDP should be ashamed to make such allegations against the YSRC government,” he observed.

Mocking Lokesh’s claim of TDP making Uttarandhra as the job capital, he dared the TDP leaders to name a few companies that were set up in North Andhra districts during the previous regime.

He also took exception to Lokesh describing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as ‘Sani’ of Uttarandhra, and sought to know how can a person, who is constructing the international greenfield airport at Bhogapuram be called Sani, how can a person, who announced Vizag as an executive capital of the State be called in such a manner. “Do you think that the Chief Minister should be cursed in such a manner because he is constructing Mulapeta Port, Hiramandalam Lift Irrigation Project and completing Vamsadhara Stage 1 and 2.