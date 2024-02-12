Share of women organ recipients rises to 42 per cent

GUNTUR: There is a significant improvement in the number of organ transplants in women in the country, from 4:1 in between 1995 and 2021, to 2.36:1 in 2022. According to the government data, out of a total 36,640 organ transplants done from deceased and living donors between 1995 and 2021, as many as 29,695 were transplanted in males and 6,945 were in females. However, with a total 16,041 organ transplants, including 11,273 performed on males and 4,768 on females, the ratio improved to 2.36:1 in 2022.

To narrow down the trend of gender disparity in organ transplants, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been conducting regular awareness programmes on various ethical aspects of organ donation and transplantation for different stakeholders, namely State government representatives, legal representatives, police personnel, non-governmental organisations, healthcare professionals of institutions, and hospitals, said Minister of State for Health Satya Pal Singh Baghel in a written reply to a question in the Parliament.