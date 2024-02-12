TDP keen to bag Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat

VIZIANAGARAM: With the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections just months away, the TDP high command has embarked on an exercise to identify candidates, who have good potential to compete against the YSRC for the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat.

TDP’s top brass has begun a meticulous assessment of factors such as candidate popularity, goodwill, social and financial strength of the leaders, who are aspiring for the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha ticket.

Vizianagaram is the only constituency in the district with seven Assembly segments, including Etcherla and Rajam from the erstwhile Srikakulam district.

Botcha Jhansi, who was a part of the Congress at the time, became the first Lok Sabha MP from Vizianagaram in 2009 after it was carved out of Bobbili Lok Sabha segment in 2008 by the Delimitation Commission of India.