YSRC intensifies efforts to set things in order in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: With elections only a couple of months away, the ruling YSRC has got down to set its house in order in Anantapur district by conducting surveys and cajoling dissidents in the party.

Already it has changed seven incumbents for the Assembly as well as two Lok Sabha constituencies. As for the remaining seven Assembly seats of the erstwhile undivided Anantapur district, the decision is likely to depend on the candidates of TDP and its allies.

However, it has not yet been confirmed if there may be any changes in those seven Assembly segments. The YSRC cadre in those segments seems to be in a state of confusion. Troubleshooters of the party have got their hands full.