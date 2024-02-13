60 people admitted to Guntur GGH for diarrhoea

VIJAYAWADA : Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Minister Vidala Rajini on Monday visited the Guntur Government General Hospital and interacted with patients who fell sick after allegedly consuming contaminated water. She assured that the government will extend full support to all those who have been affected.

Rajini held a review meeting with officials of the Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department at the Guntur Collectorate and directed them to conduct a comprehensive health survey, covering 23,587 households in Sarada Colony, Lanchester Road, and IPD Colony in the city. “Of the total, 15,312 households have already been surveyed. Twelve individuals, exhibiting symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea, were identified during the survey and promptly shifted to the hospital for treatment,” she pointed out.

Currently, 60 individuals are under treatment for vomiting and diarrhoea at a special ward in the Guntur Government General Hospital. The health minister expressed optimism about their stable condition and anticipated their discharge by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Noting that cases of illness have been reported from various parts of the city, she explained that investigation into the underlying causes has been taken up, with samples of drinking water and food being sent for testing.

Rajini emphasised the importance of providing fresh water through tankers in affected areas and instructed officials to ensure adequate supply of intravenous fluids and ORS packets are available for the patients.

Special Principal Secretary (Health) MT Krishna Babu, Commissioner of Family Welfare Nivas, APVVP Commissioner Venkateshwarlu, Collector Venugopal Reddy, and other officials were present.