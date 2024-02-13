Andhra Pradesh: DSC notification to fill 6,100 teacher posts released

VIJAYAWADA : Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana released the DSC notification to fill 6,100 teacher posts in the State, at the State secretariat in Velagapudi on Monday. He also announced GOs 11 and 12, providing a comprehensive details regarding the management of DSC, and launched the website, http://cse.gov.in, related to DSC 2024.

The Minister explained that a total of 122 examination centres will be set up for DSC, which will be conducted online from March 15 to 30, with exceptions for festivals and public holidays. He added that a dedicated help desk is operational at the office of the Commissioner of School Education Department to address complaints regarding DSC 2024.

Candidates can contact 9505619127 and 9705655349 for any queries.

School Education commissioner Suresh Kumar said candidates can pay the fee online from February 12 to 21, and can apply online till February 22.