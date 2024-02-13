Andhra Pradesh Polycet-2024 set to be held on April 27, 87 polytechnics to offer free coaching

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test is scheduled to be conducted on April 27, Commissioner of the Technical Education Department Chadalawada Nagarani announced on Monday.

She released information booklets, pamphlets, and wall posters to enhance awareness about polytechnic education among Class X students.

Highlighting the benefits of polytechnic education, Nagarani elaborated on the employment opportunities and salary allowances for graduates. To ensure wider participation, awareness conferences on Polycet-2024 entrance exam will be organised at all government and private schools, she added. After Class X board exams, all 87 government polytechnic colleges will offer free coaching for Polycet-2024.

Nagarani added that the State government was partnering with various industries to facilitate immediate employment opportunities for students after they complete their course.

Secretary of State Technical Education Training Board Ramana Babu, Joint Secretary GVVSN Murthy, Controller of Examinations Janaki Ramaiah, Deputy Secretaries DSSNV Prasad Babu, Ravi Kumar, Venu Madhav, OSD Ratna Sagar, and others were present.