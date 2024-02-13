APSSDC inked MoUs with firms for enhancing skill development

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) conducted an industry and academia meeting on engineering and IT skills at KL University on Monday.

The meeting provided a vital platform for the government, industry and academia to convene and deliberate on strategies aimed at enhancing skill development initiatives.

APSSDC MD and CEO V Vinod Kumar delved into the opportunities for upskilling and reskilling in the State, shedding light on various initiatives taken by the government to bolster skill development activities. He also underlined the growing demand for skilled manpower from AP. State Council of Higher Education Chairman K Hemachandra Reddy emphasised the crucial need for convergence among skilling activities through collaboration among industry, academia and the government to enhance the efficiency of the skill development ecosystem.

KLU vice-chancellor G Pardha Saradhi Varma commended APSSDC’s efforts in precision skill development programmes, highlighting the University’s commitment to deploying such initiatives effectively.

APSSDC inked MoUs with ExcelR EdTech, HERE Technologies, GUVI, and Wadhwani Foundation, NASSCOM, furthering the commitment to enhancing skill development opportunities for students.