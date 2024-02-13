Navy veterans return from Qatar: Family of Commander Sugunakar overjoyed

VISAKHAPATNAM : The 18-month ordeal of Commander Sugunakar Pakala’s family finally ended on Monday as he returned to India, along with seven other former Naval personnel who were initially sentenced to death for spying for Israel in Qatar.

Speaking to TNIE, Sugunakar’s brother-in-law K Kalyana Chakravarthi thanked the Indian government, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for securing the safe release of the naval veterans. The family is waiting for Sugunakar, who landed in New Delhi from Doha, to return to Visakhapatnam.

“His sister spoke to Sugunakar and asked about his well-being. He is expected to reach Vizag on Tuesday,” Kalyan said.

A native of Vizag, Sugunakar had studied in Tympany School and later shifted to Korukonda Sainik School in Vizianagaram, where he joined the Navy. The 54-year old retired in 2013 after serving the Indian Navy for 25 years.

After retirement, he worked with HSL for two years and left for Doha in 2018. Sugunakar last visited Visakhapatnam in July 2022. His wife visited him in Doha in July last year.

Responding to the news, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said the eight naval veterans were released following the intervention of PM Modi.

The MP, who is also a Member of the Consultative Committee for External Affairs, had assured Sugunakar’s family that the Indian government will provide all support to ensure justice for the bravehearts. GVL announced that he will meet all the navy veterans soon.