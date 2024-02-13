Over 25 lakh players participated, 3 Lakh matches held as part of Aadudam Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM : Launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 26, 2023, Aadudam Andhra, is set to conclude on a high note in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. With the participation exceeding 25 lakh players from all the 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh, the mega sports event has etched its mark in the State’s history.
Approximately, three lakh matches have been organised, spanning from competitions at the village/ward secretariat level to those on the State stage, reflecting the widespread engagement and enthusiasm for the sports festival.
It has fostered a culture of healthy competition among the youth while offering them a platform to exhibit their sports talent.
In a bid to bolster youth engagement and provide them a springboard to showcase their sporting skills, the State government has forged partnership with renowned franchises such as Chennai Super Kings, Prime Volleyball, Pro-Kabaddi and Hyderabad Black Hawks.
Andhra’s cricket sensation KS Bharat has emerged as an inspiring figure for the State’s youth, highlighting the pivotal role of Aadudam Andhra in nurturing their aspirations. Bharat said, “I grew up in Andhra Pradesh, played cricket on our streets, and reached the international stage. With that same spirit, I urge all our talented players to give it their all and proudly showcase our State to the world.”
Bharat expressed his conviction, stating, “Aadudam Andhra is like a bridge for our youngsters to chase their dreams, and I truly believe they will see those dreams come true someday.”
A kabaddi player from Nandigama has recounted his journey from playing on the streets to competing on a professional mat, thanks to the Aadudam Andhra platform. Hailing from Kesara Sachivalayam, he said, “This marks our maiden experience of competing on a professional mat, made possible only by Aadudam Andhra.”
A married woman player said, “We thank the Chief Minister for organising Aadudam Andhra, which has provided an inclusive platform for participation, including students and homemakers like us.”
A 54-year-old Prabhudas, the oldest player in Aadudam Andhra, hailed the sports event as a significant boon not just for young athletes but also for individuals like him, enabling them to showcase their talent regardless of age. Hailing from Chintada in Vizianagaram district, Prabhudas, has competed in the badminton final. Expressing excitement before his final match, Prabhudas shared, “I have coached my 22-year-old son, Prabhu David, and together we’ve joined Aadudam Andhra. I’m thrilled to have reached the final, and this tournament has provided a platform for many athletes from rural areas to excel in sports.”