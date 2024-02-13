Over 25 lakh players participated, 3 Lakh matches held as part of Aadudam Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM : Launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 26, 2023, Aadudam Andhra, is set to conclude on a high note in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. With the participation exceeding 25 lakh players from all the 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh, the mega sports event has etched its mark in the State’s history.

Approximately, three lakh matches have been organised, spanning from competitions at the village/ward secretariat level to those on the State stage, reflecting the widespread engagement and enthusiasm for the sports festival.

It has fostered a culture of healthy competition among the youth while offering them a platform to exhibit their sports talent.

In a bid to bolster youth engagement and provide them a springboard to showcase their sporting skills, the State government has forged partnership with renowned franchises such as Chennai Super Kings, Prime Volleyball, Pro-Kabaddi and Hyderabad Black Hawks.

Andhra’s cricket sensation KS Bharat has emerged as an inspiring figure for the State’s youth, highlighting the pivotal role of Aadudam Andhra in nurturing their aspirations. Bharat said, “I grew up in Andhra Pradesh, played cricket on our streets, and reached the international stage. With that same spirit, I urge all our talented players to give it their all and proudly showcase our State to the world.”