Parties gear up for high-profile Vizag Lok Sabha seat

VISAKHAPATNAM: Since Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency is one of the high profile segments in the State, both the ruling YSRC and opposition parties are determined to win it at any cost.

The TDP could halt the YSRC juggernaut in the 2019 elections by winning four of the seven Assembly seats in Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency. However, the YSRC went on to win the Lok Sabha seat as its nominee MVV Satyanarayana secured a slender margin of 4,000 votes.

Now, the YSRC has been making all out efforts to retain the Lok Sabha seat in the ensuing elections. As part of its strategy, MVV has been shifted to Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency to take on Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu of TDP.

In a surprise move, the YSRC has decided to field Botcha Jhansi, wife of Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, as its nominee for Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha segment. Jhansi was elected to the Lok Sabha from Vizianagaram earlier.

The YSRC is likely to play the BC card in the electoral battle to win the Lok Sabha seat as Jhansi belongs to the BC community. Besides, she is educated and has good experience as a parliamentarian, which is an added advantage to it.

While the YSRC is ahead in announcing its candidate for the key Lok Sabha seat, the opposition TDP-JSP combine is yet to reveal its candidate.

The delay has been attributed to ongoing negotiations between the two parties on seat sharing. However, M Sribharat of TDP is likely to be the alliance candidate. However, there may be demand from the BJP for Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat if the BJP joins the alliance of TDP and JSP.

The BJP may pitch for Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat as part of seat sharing since it won the seat in the 2014 elections as the alliance partner. BJP nominee K Haribabu had humbled YSRC nominee and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother Vijayamma in the electoral battle.

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, who has been camping in Visakhapatnam for the last couple of years, is now the frontrunner for the party candidature though more leaders are likely to join the race.

The aspirants include State BJP president D Purandeswari, who earlier represented Visakhapatnam in the Lok Sabha.

BJP MP CM Ramesh has also evinced interest in contesting from Visakhapatnam. However, some clarity with regard to the candidate may emerge in the next couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, the list of candidates for Visakhapatnam seat has been getting longer. Former CBI joint director VV Lakshminarayana, who floated Jai Bharat Party, has already decided to contest from Visakhapatnam.

He unsuccessfully contested as Jana Sena Party candidate from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency in the last elections. Then the TDP and the JSP contested separately and the two parties put together polled more votes than the YSRC nominee, who emerged victorious in the poll.

Similarly, evangelist KA Paul has also announced his plans to contest from Visakhapatnam as Praja Shanti Party candidate. The rejuvenated Congress after YS Sharmila took over the reins of the party in the State, is also fielding its candidates. It has to be seen who will benefit due to multi-cornered contest in the ensuing elections.

Multi-cornered contest in ensuing elections likely

Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency is likely to witness a multi-cornered contest in the ensuing elections. Former CBI joint director VV Lakshminarayana, who floated Jai Bharat Party, has decided to contest from Vizag. Evangelist KA Paul of Praja Shanti Party may enter the fray