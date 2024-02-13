Pawan Kalyan keen to win all seats JSP contests

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan is keen on winning all the Assembly seats the party contests in the erstwhile undivided Godavari districts by undertaking a tour of the delta region from February 14. The JSP has chalked out a plan to ensure that its chief covers the constituencies that the party contests at least three times before the elections.

Like the YSRC’s ‘Mission 175’, Pawan Kalyan has embarked on ‘Target Clean Sweep’ of the erstwhile Godavari districts, JSP sources said. Pawan Kalyan, who starts his tour of the twin Godavari districts on February 14, will conduct the election campaign in three phases.

In the first phase, the JSP chief will hold meetings with the party rank and file, followed by local leaders in the second leg. In the third phase, Pawan Kalyan will address public meetings. The JSP has also laid emphasis on getting more Assembly and parliamentary seats in the erstwhile Godavari districts as part of its alliance with the TDP. The 34 Assembly seats in the undivided Godavari districts are crucial for any party to come to power. The YSRC bagged majority of the Assembly seats in the 2019 elections.

While the JSP is banking on the dominant Kapu vote bank in the twin Godavari districts, the TDP has a strong presence in these districts. The only seat won by the JSP in the 2019 elections - Razole - is also in East Godavari.

Leaders of both parties are insisting that they get the maximum number of seats in the two districts. Pawan Kalyan is likely to seek at least 14 seats in the two districts. If the BJP also joins the TDP-JSP alliance, he needs to sacrifice one or two seats as part of the seat-sharing agreement. The BJP won Rajamahendravaram City seat in the 2014 elections. It is likely to seek the same segment apart from another urban constituency in Godavari districts if it joins the alliance, sources added.