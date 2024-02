VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government’s efforts to address tuberculosis (TB) in marginalised communities, including tribal populations, have been bolstered by the comprehensive “National TB Prevalence Survey” conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) across States since 2020.

Recent data from Andhra Pradesh highlights the notification of TB cases among both the general population and tribal areas with a decrease in 2023 over the previous years.

In 2020, a total of 64,889 TB cases were reported with 8,409 cases originating from tribal areas. The percentage of TB-HIV co-infection in tribal areas stood at 4.2%. In 2021, TB cases increased to 87,817 with 11,818 cases from tribal areas and a TB-HIV co-infection rate of 4%. In 2022, there were 93,166 TB cases, including 12,551 from tribal areas, with a TB-HIV co-infection rate of 3.1%. In 2023, TB cases decreased to 89,872, with 7,680 cases from tribal areas and a TB-HIV co-infection rate of 2.6%.

Under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), Andhra Pradesh received allocations for TB prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. In 2020-2021, the State spent Rs 69.80 crore, more than the allocated funds of Rs 50.79 crore.

Similarly in 2021-2022, while the allocated funds was Rs 55.87 crore, the State spent Rs 77.55 crore. In 2022-2023, the State completely utilised the allocated funds of Rs 17.29 crore.

In 2023-2024, Rs 19.02 crore was allocated under NTEP, with Rs 18.83 crore being utilised by February 6 this year.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar revealed these details of National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme in Parliament.

“Additional provisions like TB Programme Management Units, tailored to the population density of these regions, microscopy centres for TB diagnosis with increased accessibility have been established in tribal, hilly, and difficult areas,” she said.

“A one-time incentive of Rs 750 is also provided to patients and attendants from these regions to cover travel costs,” she explained.

Key initiatives undertaken by NTEP in tribal areas include provision of free drugs and diagnostics to the patients, active TB case-finding campaigns targeting vulnerable populations, integration with Ayushman Arogya Mandir initiative to decentralise screening and treatment services, screening vulnerable populations during health camps, expanding molecular diagnostic laboratories to sub-district levels, implementing Nikshay Poshan Yojana for nutritional support to TB patients, conducting Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns to reduce stigma and raise awareness, and launching the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in September 2022 for additional community support for the patients.