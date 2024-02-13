Vijayawada-Gudur 3rd line to be complete by current financial year end

VIJAYAWADA : Works for the Vijayawada-Gudur third line are expected to be completed and commissioned by the end of the current financial year, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said in the Lok Sabha recently in response to a query raised by Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry.

Of the total 287-km project, 184-km third line has been commissioned and opened for traffic, while works for another 50 km is underway. Seeking the know the cause of the delay in completing the project, MP Balashowry pointed out that the Vijayawada- Gudur third line works were approved in April-2015 and expected to be completed in December-2023. He also asked if there was a huge cost overrun of the project, the final anticipated cost and the date of completion.

Vaishnav said there is only a general cost escalation on the project against labour, material and machinery. Further, he explained, “Though fund allocation has increased manifold, pace of execution of project is dependent on expeditious land acquisition. The Railways acquire land through the State government, which assesses the compensation amount and advises Railways. Subsequently, the compensation is deposited with the District Land acquisition Authority concerned.”

The Union minister pointed out that execution of important infrastructure projects falling fully/partly in Andhra Pradesh is held up due to delay in land acquisition. Only about 2,023 hectares has been acquired out of total requirement of about 4,373 hectares.

“The Railways had initiated efforts for acquisition of land, but could not succeed. Support of the State government is needed to expedite the land acquisition,” he said. The State government has deposited only `870 crore out of its total share of `7,959 crore in the ongoing cost sharing projects in AP.