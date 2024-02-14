Andhra Pradesh HC reserves verdict on plea against ‘Rajadhani Files’

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the plea seeking interim directions for cancellation of censor certificate for ‘Rajadhani Files’ film.
YSRC general secretary Lella Appi Reddy has filed a petition in the High Court seeking cancellation of censor board certificate for the film, stating that its sole objective is to defame Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the State government.
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate VRN Prashant said certain scenes in the film are defaming the CM and misleading the people with distorting facts. He argued that the objective behind the film seems to be to target the ruling party and the CM. Certain characters in the film resemble MLA Kodali Nani and others and their names too are in sync with the real life persons. The trailer of the film was released on February 5, showing the Chief Minister and the government in a poor light by the filmmaker for selfish political motives, he contended.
Prashant further said the freedom of expression has its own limits and the filmmakers have crossed that line to defame the ruling party in view of the ensuing elections. He said the same has also been brought to the notice of CBFC. As the issue of the capital cities of Andhra Pradesh is subjudice, making a film on the same is not proper. However, despite objections raised, CBFC has certified the film allowing it to be screened from February 15. He sought stay on the screening of the film.
However, countering his argument, senior advocate U Muralidhar Rao, appearing for the respondents in the case, said initially the CBFC examination committee asked the filmmakers to remove certain scenes in the film and they went for an appeal before the revision committee, which upheld decision of the examination committee and those scenes were removed. Subsequently, the film was certified and allowed to be screened.
“Though CBFC has given its permission in December, the YSRC has filed a petition in the court after much delay objecting to it, which should not be entertained,” he said, while asserting that there are no scenes that show anyone in poor light or defame. He urged the court not to issue any stay on screening of the film.