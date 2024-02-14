Andhra Pradesh HC reserves verdict on plea against ‘Rajadhani Files’

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the plea seeking interim directions for cancellation of censor certificate for ‘Rajadhani Files’ film.

YSRC general secretary Lella Appi Reddy has filed a petition in the High Court seeking cancellation of censor board certificate for the film, stating that its sole objective is to defame Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the State government.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate VRN Prashant said certain scenes in the film are defaming the CM and misleading the people with distorting facts. He argued that the objective behind the film seems to be to target the ruling party and the CM. Certain characters in the film resemble MLA Kodali Nani and others and their names too are in sync with the real life persons. The trailer of the film was released on February 5, showing the Chief Minister and the government in a poor light by the filmmaker for selfish political motives, he contended.