ANGRAU sets a record, develops 19 types of seeds

GUNTUR : Scientists at the Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) have come up with 19 new varieties of seeds, including nine for the State-level, and 10 for the national-level, in 2023 in a bid to extend a helping hand to farmers so they rake in more revenue and enhance the production of different types of crops.

According to the scientists, getting approval for 19 varieties in one year is a record. It usually takes over 12 years to come up with new seed varieties and fulfil the criteria for approval from the State and Central governments.

The new varieties of seeds approved for release include Rice MTU 1275, Rice BPT 3050, Green Gram LGG 600, Bengal Gram NBeG 924, Bengal Gram NBeG 1267, Groundnut TCGS 1707, Cotton NDLH 2056-4, NDLA 3104-4, NDLA 3116-3, Sugarcane CoA 17321 at the national level and BPT 2841- Bapatla Rice 2841, BPT 2846, MTU Rice 1271, NLR Rice 3238, Black Gram TBG-129, LBG 904, Green Gram, LGG 630, and Groundnut TCGS 1522, Tobacco ABD 132 at the State-level.

The process before getting approval includes at least one-year data in all India-coordinated trials, three-year data in station trials, two or three-year data in multi-location trials in a constituency with recently released varieties, three-year data in mini-kits organised by the Department of Agriculture in the districts where the variety is proposed to be released and the data should be of recent years, and two years of data with large number of minikits.