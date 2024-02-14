AP HC issues contempt notices to three more media houses for derogatory posts against judges

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday added the names of three electronic media channels (TV5, Mahaa News and Myra Media) to the list of respondents in the contempt of the court petition filed for disparaging remarks and postings on social media against two judges for dismissing the quash petition filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation scam case.

The High Court division bench of U Durga Prasad Rao and M Kiranmayee directed Google LLC to remove the objectionable postings against the High Court judges and the ACB special court judge.

The High Court recorded the submissions of X and Facebook that they had removed such posts.