APCC chief Sharmila poses nine questions to YSRC govt

VIJAYAWADA : APCC chief YS Sharmila, who has been pointing out ‘lapses’ of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government on various fronts, on Tuesday dared it to answer her nine questions.

Taking to X, she said while her father YS Rajasekhara Reddy had issued a mega DSC with 52,000 teacher posts during his regime, the preset Chief Minister in the name of ‘DSC’ issued a notification for a mere 6,000 posts, which can only be described as ‘Daga (cheating) DSC’.