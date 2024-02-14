APCC chief Sharmila poses nine questions to YSRC govt

VIJAYAWADA : APCC chief YS Sharmila, who has been pointing out ‘lapses’ of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government on various fronts, on Tuesday dared it to answer her nine questions.
Taking to X, she said while her father YS Rajasekhara Reddy had issued a mega DSC with 52,000 teacher posts during his regime, the preset Chief Minister in the name of ‘DSC’ issued a notification for a mere 6,000 posts, which can only be described as ‘Daga (cheating) DSC’.
She posed nine questions to the YSRC government, which include what happened to the promised 25,000 teachers posts through DSC, why was there delay in the issuance of notification, what is the objective in announcing DSC for 6,000 posts just before elections, how the candidates prepare, if TET and DSC notifications are issued simultaneously, how is one expected to be prepared for the exam in a short span of one month and is it a conspiracy to target the unemployed by subjecting them to mental stress.