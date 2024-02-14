Discussion in Telangana House is proof of development in AP under Jagan: Minister Ramachandra Reddy

VIJAYAWADA : A day after the Telangana government alleged that Andhra Pradesh had received a higher share of Krishna water under the 10-year rule of BRS, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Energy and Forest Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy lauded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for daring to bring more water for the State through the Pottireddypadu Reservoir.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting arrangements for Jagan’s third ‘Siddham’ meeting at Rapthadu in Anantapur district, he added, “Discussion in the Telangana State Assembly on Monday throws light on the development made in the State under Jagan. Our CM is a determined man and he fulfils every promise he makes.”

Further, Pedireddy pointed out that the Opposition has been accusing the Chief Minister of not bringing sufficient water to the State although he has brought double the amount of water to Pottireddypadu reservoir, in comparison to the government led by YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

State Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu found fault with the Telangana government for adopting a resolution not to hand over the common projects to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

“In the future, if we (Andhra Pradesh) adopt a resolution stating that the bifurcation of the State is not acceptable. Will it work?,” he sought to know. He said it was not proper for the Congress government to drag Andhra Pradesh and the water-related issues between the two States to settle its score with the BRS. He disputed claims of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy that TS has the sole rights over the Nagarajuna Sagar Project.

Bachawat Tribunal

Stating that the sharing of waters between the States has already been decided by the Bachawat Tribunal long ago, Ambati said, “Of the total 811 TMC, Telangana was given 299 TMC, while AP and Rayalaseema got 512 TMC”