Education department and ETS to conduct TOEFL classes for students in AP

VIJAYAWADA : The School Education Department in collaboration with Educational Testing Service (ETS) of Princeton University (USA), has launched a programme to provide English language assessments for students of Classes 3 to 9 in government schools across the State, said Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash on Tuesday. The initiative will enhance the students’ listening and speaking skills and prepare them for the ‘Test of English as a Foreign Language’ (TOEFL) exam, he explained.
Prakash said all government schools must conduct daily TOEFL classes for students of Classes 3 to 9.
SCERT has provided schools with audio-visual (AV) content to support the teachers in conducting TOEFL classes. The same material should be actively used in classrooms, he said.
The officials added the District Educational Officers (DEOs) will be responsible for establishing a system to monitor the implementation of TOEFL classes and collect feedback from all the stakeholders. The DEOs should take it as their responsibility to implement the TOEFL programme in their respective districts and any failure to conduct daily TOEFL classes will result in disciplinary action, he asserted.