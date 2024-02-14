Education department and ETS to conduct TOEFL classes for students in AP

VIJAYAWADA : The School Education Department in collaboration with Educational Testing Service (ETS) of Princeton University (USA), has launched a programme to provide English language assessments for students of Classes 3 to 9 in government schools across the State, said Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash on Tuesday. The initiative will enhance the students’ listening and speaking skills and prepare them for the ‘Test of English as a Foreign Language’ (TOEFL) exam, he explained.

Prakash said all government schools must conduct daily TOEFL classes for students of Classes 3 to 9.