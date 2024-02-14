Forest officials rescue leopard trapped in net, shift the animal to Tirupati zoo

KURNOOL : Forest officials rescued a leopard which got trapped in a net set up near Gudikal village under Koteka forest beat in Kurnool district, on Tuesday. The rescued leopard was sent to Sri Venkateshwara Zoological Park in Tirupati.
According to the reports reaching here, Urukundu, a shepherd belonging to Gudikal village, had set up a temporary shed for his sheep and goats at the hill area located near a local irrigation pond among the paddy fields.
Few days ago, a leopard reportedly killed at least five lambs, following which Urukundu set up a country-made net to protect his sheep and goats from the animal.
On Monday night, in an attempt to catch its prey, the leopard got trapped in the net.
Noticing the trapped leopard on Tuesday morning, locals informed the forest officials who reached the spot and began the rescue operation.
After 10 hours of struggle, the officials led by district forest officer Shiva Shankar Reddy, Adoni forest range officer Tejaswi, and Adoni section officer Manidhar Naidu successfully rescued the animal.
The sedated animal was carried by officials for a kilometre and then shifted to a cage in an autorickshaw.
From there the leopard was shifted to Sri Venkateshwara Zoological Park in Tirupati, where the veterinary doctors are treating the animal which got injured while trying to escape from the trap.