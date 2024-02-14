Forest officials rescue leopard trapped in net, shift the animal to Tirupati zoo

KURNOOL : Forest officials rescued a leopard which got trapped in a net set up near Gudikal village under Koteka forest beat in Kurnool district, on Tuesday. The rescued leopard was sent to Sri Venkateshwara Zoological Park in Tirupati.

According to the reports reaching here, Urukundu, a shepherd belonging to Gudikal village, had set up a temporary shed for his sheep and goats at the hill area located near a local irrigation pond among the paddy fields.

Few days ago, a leopard reportedly killed at least five lambs, following which Urukundu set up a country-made net to protect his sheep and goats from the animal.