GMC to analyse food, water samples in Guntur

GUNTUR : Commissioner and director of municipal administration Srikesh B Lathkar instructed officials of the Guntur Municipal Corporation to collect water from every household and check the chlorine levels in it. He directed them to educate people on not using stagnant water for any purpose. Water and food samples from all households will be tested to identify the root cause of the incident, he added.

After over 70 people fell sick in a few colonies in the city after allegedly drinking contaminated water, the commissioner, along with civic chief Kirthi Chekuri and special officer Tenali sub-collector Prakhar Jain, visited the affected areas and inspected the water pipeline connections on Tuesday.

Further, Lathkar reviewed the records of the process of chlorination and the chlorine levels in the reservoirs for the past 10 days. He also interacted with the patients receiving treatment at the local UPHC.