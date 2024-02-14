Karavadi-Surareddipalem third line commissioned in AP

Situated in the Grand Trunk route, the Vijayawada and Gudur section plays a vital role in connecting the Northern and Eastern parts of the country with the Southern States.

This route has become highly congested with the steady increase in both passenger and freight trains.

To decongest this crucial section, the Vijayawada – Gudur third line project was sanctioned in 2015-16 for a distance of 288 Kms at an approximate cost of Rs 3,246 crore.

With the completion of the 20-km Karavadi-Ongole- Surareddipalem section, located in the middle of Vijayawada - Gudur, 209 km of the total 288 kms stretch stands electrified along with third line.