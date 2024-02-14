Karavadi-Surareddipalem third line commissioned in AP

VIJAYAWADA : The third line between Karavadi - Surareddipalem under Vijayawada Railway division of the South Central Railway, covering a distance of 20.3 km, has been successfully completed and commissioned.
This section is part of the Vijayawada-Gudur tripling and electrification project, one of the ongoing major projects in the State. With the tripling of this stretch of railway line, which falls under Prakasam district, 81 km between Bapatla and Surareddipalem will have third line facility along with electrification.
Situated in the Grand Trunk route, the Vijayawada and Gudur section plays a vital role in connecting the Northern and Eastern parts of the country with the Southern States.
This route has become highly congested with the steady increase in both passenger and freight trains.
To decongest this crucial section, the Vijayawada – Gudur third line project was sanctioned in 2015-16 for a distance of 288 Kms at an approximate cost of Rs 3,246 crore.
With the completion of the 20-km Karavadi-Ongole- Surareddipalem section, located in the middle of Vijayawada - Gudur, 209 km of the total 288 kms stretch stands electrified along with third line.