No move to increase power tariff: APERC

TIRUPATI : Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy, Chairman of AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), has made it clear that there is no move to impose additional burden on any category of electricity consumers.

The 19th State Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting was held at the APSPDCL corporate office in Tirupati on Tuesday. Reports on the annual income and expenditure for 2023-24 were submitted by APGenco, APTransco and Discoms at the meeting.

The APERC Chairman underlined the importance of gathering people’s views from across the State on power tariff. Public hearing was held through virtual mode on power tariff and other aspects, in which suggestions from the people were received.