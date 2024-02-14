QIS signs MoU with Woosong University

VIJAYAWADA : In a move to underscore its commitment to global education standards, QIS Educational Institutions has inked a deal with Woosong University, based in South Korea. This collaboration positions QIS alongside one of the top 5 private universities in South Korea.

QIS founder-chairman Dr N S Kalyan Chakravarthy said, “This partnership is not just a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing top-tier educational opportunities, but also a step forward in realising the global objectives of educational reforms.”