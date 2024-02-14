Six RTC bus drivers receive safety awards in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : The Road Safety month observed by the APSRTC in Krishna and NTR districts from January 15, concluded on Tuesday.

APSRTC Vijayawada Zone chairman P Mahesh presented safety awards to best performing drivers in the zone. On the basis of accident-free service record, K Koteswara Rao from Vidyadharapuram depot, R Sambasiva Rao of Governorpet-2 depot, T Srinivas Rao of Governorpet-2 depot, KS Rao of Machilipatnam depot, SV Rao of Gannavaram depot and M Prasad of Machilipatnam depot were honoured with prizes and certificates.

Speakers, including Mahesh, Krishna district library association chairperson TJ Purnima, DCP Law and Order Krishnakanth Patil, NTR district DTC Purendar, Krishna district transport officer Vani Sri, opined that other drivers should take inspiration from the awardees and adhere to the high safety norms followed by them.

They said the accident rate of RTC is one of the lowest in the country and is far less than the national average.