Jagan participated in the closing ceremony of the 47-day sports extravaganza and handed over the prizes to the winners at the Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Addressing the gathering, Jagan said Aadudam Andhra was a super success as a record number of 25.40 lakh players participated in it. He added that sports kits worth Rs 37 crore were distributed and prizes of Rs 12.21 crore were given to the winners.

Stating that the objective of Aadudam Andhra was to enhance awareness among people about health and fitness, the Chief Minister said, “Talent spotted in villages can be transformed into top sportspersons with the help of training from professional trainers. The programme will enable more players to represent Andhra Pradesh at the international arena.”