TDP leader Lokesh promises better job opportunities to STs in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has said the TDP-JSP government will restrict jobs in tribal areas to locals from ST communities and fill vacant government posts systematically by releasing job notifications annually.
Lokesh participated in ‘Sankharavam’ meetings in Pathapatnam, Palakonda and Kurupam constituencies in Srikakulam and Parvathipuram-Manyam districts on Tuesday.
He reminded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made 50 promises to the erstwhile undivided Vizianagaram district during his padayatra before the 2019 elections, but none of them has been fulfilled. Jagan’s promises to complete projects such as Bhogapuram airport, Ramatheertham project, and the interlinking of the Gosthani and Champavathi rivers have not materialised.
The Salur bypass road, dam on Paleru and bridge on Swarnamukhi have not been constructed as promised. The development of Vizianagaram district has been neglected in the last five years, he alleged.
He highlighted the development works undertaken by the previous TDP regime. A sum of Rs 450 crore was invested on Thotapalli project and funds were allocated for the construction of BT roads in 33 ST villages, he mentioned.
Lokesh accused Kurupam YSRC MLA P Pushpa Sreevani of indulging in large scale corruption in the region. He promised to complete the Purnapadu-Labesu bridge and address the wild elephant menace faced by farmers in the region, besides modernising the Janjhavathi project.