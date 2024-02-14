Three AP boys among 23 JEE Main toppers

GUNTUR : The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main Session 1 Result 2024.

Three students from Andhra Pradesh have found place among 23 toppers with 100 NTA score in Session 1, Paper-1 (BE/BTech). They are Shaik Suraj, Thota Sai Karthik and Annareddy Venkata Tanish Reddy.

Telangana, with seven students with 100 NTA score, got the maximum number of toppers, followed by three each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, two each from Delhi, Haryana, and one each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.