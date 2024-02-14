Three AP boys among 23 JEE Main toppers

GUNTUR : The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main Session 1 Result 2024.
Three students from Andhra Pradesh have found place among 23 toppers with 100 NTA score in Session 1, Paper-1 (BE/BTech). They are Shaik Suraj, Thota Sai Karthik and Annareddy Venkata Tanish Reddy.
Telangana, with seven students with 100 NTA score, got the maximum number of toppers, followed by three each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, two each from Delhi, Haryana, and one each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
The Paper 1 exam was held on January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, while the Paper 2 exam was conducted on January 24. As per the reports, a total of 12 lakh students registered for both papers of JEE Main and of which 11.70 lakh took the test.
Speaking to TNIE, Tanish said he wants to pursue Computer Science at IIT Bombay. Tanish, son of A Sreenivasa Reddy, a government school teacher, and Ganga Maha Devi, a housewife, who hail from Proddatur in Kadapa district, said he is expecting a top rank in the JEE Advanced. He said the support of his parents, principal, faculty and the management of Sri Chaitanya helped him a lot in getting the top rank in JEE main.
Sai Karthik said the result was a sweet surprise to him and he did not expect he would got 100 NTA score. Hailing from Vijayawada, he is the younger son of TV Mallikarjuna Rao, a businessman. Sai Karthik has been part of FIIT JEE Advanced Golden Eye Batch since eighth class.
“Though I’m not still sure about which branch to choose in engineering, I want to secure a seat in IIT. Attributing his success to the support of his parents, college director, and faculty, he exuded confidence that he would secure a top rank in JEE Advanced exam.