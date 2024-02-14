Two inscriptions found at a temple in Prakasam

ONGOLE : Two Telugu stone inscriptions, dating back to 15th and 16th centuries, were found in the Yerragondapalem area of Prakasam district. Historian and Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad and his team found them.

One of the inscriptions is engraved on a Hero sculpture found in the famous Tripurantakeswara Swamy temple in Tripurantakam village. A war hero can be seen riding a horse, while another warrior has been killed in a battle. Prasad sent the pictures of the inscription to a centre of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Mysuru to get more details.