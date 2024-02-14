Two inscriptions found at a temple in Prakasam

ONGOLE : Two Telugu stone inscriptions, dating back to 15th and 16th centuries, were found in the Yerragondapalem area of Prakasam district. Historian and Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad and his team found them.
One of the inscriptions is engraved on a Hero sculpture found in the famous Tripurantakeswara Swamy temple in Tripurantakam village. A war hero can be seen riding a horse, while another warrior has been killed in a battle. Prasad sent the pictures of the inscription to a centre of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Mysuru to get more details.
ASI Mysuru director (Epigraphy) Dr Munirathnam Reddy confirmed that the Hero stone dates back to Saka 1371, Sukla, Chaitra, Bahula 13 (Trayodasi), Sunday 1449 CE, April 20th.
The Telugu inscription records the death of a war hero named Timma, son of Pogireedi, in a battle at Pullalacheruvu near Tripurantakam.
The second inscription was found engraved on a pillar in the fields of Gollalavidipi village in Yerragondapalem mandal. The inscription is dated in Bhava, Sravana Bahula Panchami. This is a record of the construction of a village tank at a garden in the premises of Tripurantakam temple.