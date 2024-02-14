Will Hyderabad be retained as common capital?

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC regional coordinator (North Andhra Pradesh) YV Subba Reddy on Tuesday created a flutter with his remarks on the contentious capital issue.

Speaking to reporters here, the Rajya Sabha nominee said the ruling party was mulling over retaining Hyderabad as the common capital of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for some more time.

Further, he added that YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold discussions with the party leaders and issue a statement on the matter after the elections.

As per the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, Hyderabad was made the common capital of both the States for 10 years. This 10-year period is set to end in June this year.