YSRC govt ignored welfare of farmers, alleges Purandeswari

VIJAYAWADA : Launching a scathing attack on the YSRC government, State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari has said farmers are in a sorry state due to its ‘clueless’ policies.
Addressing ‘Rythu Garjana’ organised by the BJP Kisan Morcha in Vijayawada on Tuesday, she said, “About 90% of farmers in the State are stuck in a debt trap and Andhra Pradesh has the dubious distinction of being ranked second in tenant farmer suicides.”
She mocked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for being limited to mere talk when it comes to farmers’ welfare and there is no walking the talk. Pointing out that there has been a slump in production in agriculture, aquaculture and dairy farming, she said Jagan, who claims they treat their manifesto as Bible, Quran and Bhagavad Gita, has insulted them by not implementing the promises.
“What happened to the promises of setting up price stabilisation fund with Rs 3,000 crore and climate relief fund with Rs 4,000 crore. No victim of cyclones has been extended help. The person who undertook padayatra for coming to power, has failed to walk to know the problems of cyclone affected farmers despite being in power,” she slammed.
She lashed out at the YSRC government for its failure to help the victims of Annamayya project washout and questioned where the MGNREGS funds were diverted? “If there is any true friend of farmers, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who increased MSP for crops by 200% and allowed farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country,” she highlighted.
BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar said, “The YSRC government is afraid of huge response to Rythu Garjana. Fearing increasing public support, the government has stopped farmers at different places from attending the meeting and arrested ABVP leaders on one pretext or other. Now, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is deceiving every section of society.”
“The main objective of the YSRC government since it came to power, is to loot the people and stash the loot. While Modi stood by farmers, Jagan pushed farmers to suicide,” he charged.