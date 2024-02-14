YSRC govt ignored welfare of farmers, alleges Purandeswari

VIJAYAWADA : Launching a scathing attack on the YSRC government, State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari has said farmers are in a sorry state due to its ‘clueless’ policies.

Addressing ‘Rythu Garjana’ organised by the BJP Kisan Morcha in Vijayawada on Tuesday, she said, “About 90% of farmers in the State are stuck in a debt trap and Andhra Pradesh has the dubious distinction of being ranked second in tenant farmer suicides.”

She mocked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for being limited to mere talk when it comes to farmers’ welfare and there is no walking the talk. Pointing out that there has been a slump in production in agriculture, aquaculture and dairy farming, she said Jagan, who claims they treat their manifesto as Bible, Quran and Bhagavad Gita, has insulted them by not implementing the promises.