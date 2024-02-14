YSRC leader Sajjala clarifies on double registrations on LS poll seats

VIJAYAWADA : Responding to reports that he and his family members were registered at two places in different Assembly constituencies, YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said it was because of their residence lying at the border of the two segments.

The names of Sajjala and his family members were recorded in Mangalagiri and Ponnur constituencies in Guntur district.

“Upon realising that our names appeared in the electoral rolls of the two segments, we formally requested the relevant authorities on January 31 to rectify the duplication. The process of verifying and correcting these double entries is currently underway, and a revised final voters’ list will be published subsequently,” Sajjala clarified.