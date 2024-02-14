YSRC leader Sajjala clarifies on double registrations on LS poll seats

VIJAYAWADA : Responding to reports that he and his family members were registered at two places in different Assembly constituencies, YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said it was because of their residence lying at the border of the two segments.
The names of Sajjala and his family members were recorded in Mangalagiri and Ponnur constituencies in Guntur district.
“Upon realising that our names appeared in the electoral rolls of the two segments, we formally requested the relevant authorities on January 31 to rectify the duplication. The process of verifying and correcting these double entries is currently underway, and a revised final voters’ list will be published subsequently,” Sajjala clarified.
Earlier in the day, former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar took to X stating that Sajjala was caught with two votes in two areas - “One in Ponnur and another stolen vote registered in Mangalagiri.”
Sajjala said the TDP leader had blown the matter out of proportion and levelled unfound allegations against him and his family. “We firmly reject any insinuations of unethical behaviour or misconduct unlike to those associated with the TDP. Our political strategy does not rely on manipulating voter registration,’’ Sajjala averred.
He further added that they are confident that the development initiatives and welfare programmes of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have earned widespread acclaim from the people.
“The success of the ongoing projects and reforms in governance stand as a testament to our capability and is the foundation of our confidence in retaining power without resorting to any irregularities,’’ he asserted.