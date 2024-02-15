Follow SC norms while issuing ads: AP HC to govt

VIJAYAWADA : The AP High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to follow Supreme Court guidelines while issuing advertisements. The court issued notices to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his individual capacity, Principal Secretary (Finance), CAG, I&PR Commissioner, YSRC general secretary, Managing Director of Jagathi Publications, MD of Indira Television Limited, SP of CBI, Visakhapatnam and other respondents, while hearing a PIL filed by Chennupati Singaiah of Parchur stating that the State government had been spending crores of public money on advertisements since June 2019.

Government Special Pleader Suman said the petitioner did not mention the advertisements issued before 2019 and sought time to submit details. The matter was posted to March 6.