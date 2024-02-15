Lokesh: Govt failed to supply protected water

VIJAYAWADA : TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that the YSRC government was not in a position to supply safe drinking water to the people in the State.

Addressing public meetings in Parvathipuram, Salur and Bobbili as part of his ‘Sankharavam’ on Wednesday, he said two persons died and scores of people were hospitalised after consuming polluted water in Guntur a few days ago.

Lokesh found fault with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for not conducting any review meeting on the water ‘contamination’ issue. “Jagan perhaps seems to be obsessed with films as on the one hand he says ‘Vyuham’ (strategy) and on the other ‘Yatra’ (travel). What is the sad part of it is that even YSRC cadres are not ready to watch these films even if tickets are provided free of cost,” he said.